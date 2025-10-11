- Fixed bug where Stony Roost / Hot Wings would not change sprite states when incurring enough damage.
- Fixed bug where Mage would be too high up on the battle screen
- Fixed a bug where re-entering Waterfall Basin after defeating Snow Crab would result in going out of bounds.
- Improved the graphics in Hellmouth Hill in which it wouldn't be clear that you had to walk towards the door at the summit to progress. We've changed it so that when approaching the door, it opens showing an animation and visual cue.
- Added a Libra Crest in the Mine which prevents a softlock that could occur making it impossible to go back to the starting door unless you progress to the end of the Mine.
- Improved crash and error handling
- Refactored game logic and Nil (Divide by 0) bugs that could occur.
*Note* This patch is a larger download than previous patches as it makes fundamental changes to some game maps and engine changes.
