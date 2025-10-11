The game has been updated to version 0.7.11.
Changelog:
Engine updated to version 4.5, improving overall game performance
Added the ability to join ongoing matches — works for all match types, including public and invite-only games
New weapon added: CZ-75 “Tactical” — a mid-tier pistol with a large magazine and excellent accuracy
17 new loot items added
Loot system reworked: rarity and value of many items adjusted for better balance; loot tables updated
Added unique open/close sounds for loot containers
Improved equipment upgrade system
Fixed a bug where lobby data displayed incorrectly
Fixed a bug where a dead bot’s grenade wouldn’t deal damage
Improved grenade explosion screen shake: now has increased range, and intensity depends on distance to the explosion
Bots on “Easy” difficulty have been weakened
Laptop hacking progress is now saved after closing (e.g. if an exploit was already applied), even if another player opens it later
Match duration increased on “Easy” and “Normal” difficulties
Bots’ ammo and medical supplies now depend on difficulty
Added a game build compatible with older systems, available in the “Betas” tab
Changed depots in compatibility branch