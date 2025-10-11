 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20348046 Edited 11 October 2025 – 07:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Happy Spooktober! Two new limited time secret fish and two spooky decor items have been added for the month of October. Get them while they're around, before they return to the grave! The fish are obtainable when purchasing or spawning any fish in a tank. For the decor, you'll find a menu button at the top of Display and Hobby tanks that will take you to the new Event store! Don't worry if you miss out, they will return each year as long as you have this version or above of the game installed!

Added

  • Added a new button "Event Store" at the top of tanks, which appears only during some limited time events

  • Added 2 new holiday (spooky) fish, spawning rarely whenever any fish is purchased

  • Added 2 spooky decor items, "Skull" deco and "Spooky Soil" substrate

  • Corals and Live Rocks now get a white "bleached" overlay when in freshwater in Display tanks

Bug Fixes

- fixed a crash when hovering over a certain area in Dragon's UI

- adjusted betta fish breeding & mutation logic

Changed files in this update

