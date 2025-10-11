 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20348030 Edited 11 October 2025 – 08:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Bump version number to 1.2.2

- Items will disappear after staying on screen for a while. (Bounce screen border 4 times horizontally)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3395973
