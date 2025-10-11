10.11更新说明
地图城市达到一定程度的时候，会增加维护费用，要减少这个值，需要去州牧那边操作。
增加更多的妃子，男宠头像素材包。
增加明朝的名臣数据。（感谢鬼谷子提供）
可以批量炼制丹药
增加更多的官制模组
修复解散士兵负数的BUG
增加 版图文化圈显示
先皇皇陵用表格表示
宫殿图片素材，增加素材包模组扩展功能。
增加AI记事，封面可以设置AI工具的用户和密钥。
