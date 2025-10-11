 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20347945 Edited 11 October 2025 – 08:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

10.11更新说明

地图城市达到一定程度的时候，会增加维护费用，要减少这个值，需要去州牧那边操作。

增加更多的妃子，男宠头像素材包。

增加明朝的名臣数据。（感谢鬼谷子提供）

可以批量炼制丹药

增加更多的官制模组

修复解散士兵负数的BUG

增加 版图文化圈显示

先皇皇陵用表格表示

宫殿图片素材，增加素材包模组扩展功能。

增加AI记事，封面可以设置AI工具的用户和密钥。

Changed files in this update

Depot 3001071
  • Loading history…
