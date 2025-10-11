Hello, Break Artists!
We've released a patch addressing Unity security issues, as well as various gameplay balance adjustments, changes, and bug fixes!
[Adjustments & Changes]
- Applied a patch to address recent Unity security vulnerabilities
- Slightly increased the acceleration of burst shots, and adjusted their behavior so they only decelerate when there's a risk of overshooting the target.
- Adjusted the spacing between side poles in the Plains and Cyber Field circuits.
- Changed the behavior so that when an AoE Grenade is thrown directly onto the ground, its landing path is still displayed.
[Fixes]
- Fixed an issue where proximity mines could be triggered by explosive shots even when they were outside the damage radius.
- Fixed an issue where the minimum valid damage radius value for missiles was set incorrectly.
- Fixed a bug where achievements for the last Grand Prix played could sometimes be unlocked based on multiplayer results.
- Fixed an issue where a player's height offset could be incorrectly referenced from another machine after a match.
- Fixed a bug where certain machine configurations could cause excessive jumping.
- Fixed an issue in multiplayer where the damage falloff for explosive shots was not functioning correctly.
