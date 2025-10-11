 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20347922 Edited 11 October 2025 – 07:32:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 1.0.4.2

Hello, Break Artists!
We've released a patch addressing Unity security issues, as well as various gameplay balance adjustments, changes, and bug fixes!

[Adjustments & Changes]

  • Applied a patch to address recent Unity security vulnerabilities
  • Slightly increased the acceleration of burst shots, and adjusted their behavior so they only decelerate when there's a risk of overshooting the target.
  • Adjusted the spacing between side poles in the Plains and Cyber Field circuits.
  • Changed the behavior so that when an AoE Grenade is thrown directly onto the ground, its landing path is still displayed.

[Fixes]

  • Fixed an issue where proximity mines could be triggered by explosive shots even when they were outside the damage radius.
  • Fixed an issue where the minimum valid damage radius value for missiles was set incorrectly.
  • Fixed a bug where achievements for the last Grand Prix played could sometimes be unlocked based on multiplayer results.
  • Fixed an issue where a player's height offset could be incorrectly referenced from another machine after a match.
  • Fixed a bug where certain machine configurations could cause excessive jumping.
  • Fixed an issue in multiplayer where the damage falloff for explosive shots was not functioning correctly.

