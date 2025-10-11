 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 October 2025 Build 20347902 Edited 11 October 2025 – 07:06:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch includes a few Japanese language fixes. Some users were having trouble reading the subtitles before they switched during the intro so the subtitle text has been shortened.
One typo was also fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 4003501
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link