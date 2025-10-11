 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20347790
Update notes via Steam Community

The following changes have been made.

- Changed Shirosaki Reika's lapel pin.

- Improved the performance of the action "Blow Tackle."

- Fixed some text errors.

- Fixed other bugs.

Changed files in this update

