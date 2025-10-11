Changes
Reworked some early game monster art to look better.
Buffs more trigger other buffs with on damage or on heal effects.
Reduced bias towards equipped technique types when dropping shards.
The 'fast reward animations' now applies to opening crystals too.
Balance Changes
Cycling crafting actions give a stronger buff.
Skillful manipulation and Resourceful manipulation now last longer and don't tick down when using support/stabilize actions.
Strive for Perfection is now the control version of False Fusion.
Bug Fixes
The corrupted elder quest now gives proper hints on where to find her.
Fixed the unstable automation to not be all blurry.
Fixed tutorial softlock when starting with armour.
Fixed being able to break through without reaching Late.
