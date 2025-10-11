 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20347739 Edited 11 October 2025 – 07:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Reworked some early game monster art to look better.

  • Buffs more trigger other buffs with on damage or on heal effects.

  • Reduced bias towards equipped technique types when dropping shards.

  • The 'fast reward animations' now applies to opening crystals too.

Balance Changes

  • Cycling crafting actions give a stronger buff.

  • Skillful manipulation and Resourceful manipulation now last longer and don't tick down when using support/stabilize actions.

  • Strive for Perfection is now the control version of False Fusion.

Bug Fixes

  • The corrupted elder quest now gives proper hints on where to find her.

  • Fixed the unstable automation to not be all blurry.

  • Fixed tutorial softlock when starting with armour.

  • Fixed being able to break through without reaching Late.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3992261
Linux Depot 3992262
