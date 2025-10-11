Hello, Everyone!

Car Dealership Simulator 2 / 0.1.3 Update

Developer Note

"Dear players,

Our game is still in development and continues to improve every day thanks to your feedback. However, we’ve noticed that the number of positive reviews and support is quite low. If you haven’t left a review yet, your positive feedback would be a huge source of motivation for us.

Every bit of your support helps the game develop faster and brings more new content.

Thank you in advance for your support!"

[Fixes and Content]

2 new cars have been added.

Difficulty settings (Easy and Normal) have been added to the Settings section in the main menu. (For now, they only affect the tax system; other gameplay mechanics will be integrated in future updates.)

Some vehicle codes have been optimized.

Traffic vehicles have been optimized, and their speeds on main roads have been increased.

New Cars

Upcoming Updates

We have many plans for future updates! These include new gameplay mechanics, environment improvements, city planning systems, optimization enhancements, new vehicles for dealerships and the car market, as well as motorcycle selling and driving mechanics, among many other exciting additions. We’re actively working on all of these features.

These new contents will be added to the game gradually through upcoming updates — but we need your support to make it happen. A preview of our roadmap is available on our Steam store page. The game continues to evolve with your feedback, and every comment and review means a lot to us.