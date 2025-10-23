Joy finds herself in front of the entrance gate to the Obscurinth maze. She will have to find numerous items that will help her find the exit.

The maze is enormous, and save points are available at several locations along the way. Hidden chests will give you the opportunity to obtain lanterns of different colours to place markers in case you get lost, and even save bases to place wherever you want. For example, just before difficult trap sections.

You will also be challenged to score as many points as possible by finding hidden mystery items, which will place you among the top players. A second time ranking is also available for the best players who manage to finish the game.

The more you finish the game, the more manageable the maze will seem, as you will retain all your inheritance. And inheritance includes the keys you find, your inventory, the point multipliers that will be added to the point calculation at the end of the game, and your Speed and Power levels.

For now, I'm leaving several mysteries for you to discover (or not) during your journey.

Please feel free to share your experience with others to help me improve the game, or even suggest a second instalment that is even more comprehensive and immersive, based on players' wishes.

For streamers, press and other influencers, please feel free to ask me for game keys via Steam or social media.