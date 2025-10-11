The first big patch is here! We fixed a ton of bugs, a few missing descriptions and effects for potions, fixed the pages display, made the diagonal dash attack potion much easier to brew, and much more!



Additions:

- Credits: Added a new name to the Special Thanks

- Treasures: Added a new treasure in the room where Carolyn lives to make getting a certain power easier

Balancing:

- Recipes: Diagonal dash attack potion no longer requires a recipe. If you already started a game it will be automatically added to your file when you load. Removed the recipe bookshelf for it for now since it no longer serves a purpose

- Crystal Dungeon / Boss: The core now spawns in a random position inside the arena when appearing instead of staying where it was previously

- Potions: Slightly increased the cost of the tonic (5->10) to make it's low price more obviously intentional

- Potions: Mobility Potion costs 50 zuell to brew now instead of 100, 1 less cyan jelly, and no longer requires calendula (we will make calendula be used for something else soon). If you already used your calendula, you'll automatically get it back when you load your game in this new version



Bug Fixes:

- Potions: Potions with incomplete descriptions / effects are now correct and functional

- UI: Page menu now properly lets you display the pages

- Canyon Dungeon / Out-of-Bounds: Can no longer fall out of bounds in a very specific spot of the room where you are taught about wind flowers

- Galadine Overworld / Out-of-Bounds: Players are no longer set on the wrong elevation after dummy minigame outside Galadine

- Crystal Dungeon / Boss: Fixed a bug where the core could spawn out of bounds

- Omdale: Fixed an issue where a certain Fella's theme didn't play during his cutscene

- Omdale: During the same scene just mentioned, fixed visual jank at the end just before the screen transition

- Galadine: Now if you die to the guards minigame, you can retry instead of being forced to reload your save

- UI: The Page menu now displays the correct number of pages that can currently be found

- Galadine Castle: Fixed some minor tile layering issues in the throne room

- Desert Cave: Fixed an issue where you could get hit by a sand whirlpool while opening a treasure and lose control in one of the desert caves

- Marsh Overworld: On the room after Omdale, fixed a few trees which weren't solid, and fixed a cave that was missing a shadow under it

- Marsh Overworld: On the room before the Marsh, fixed some tiling issues

- Marize Overworld: Fixed an minor error where you could stand in a small section of water in the room where you meet the potion character, and fixed a few tiles that were on the wrong layer at the top of this same room

- Marize Overworld: Removed a stray collider on the edge of the beach that wasn't supposed to be there in the room before Marize

- Yuril Overworld: In the room to the right of Yuril Village, fixed a tree that was appearing through a cliff

- Galadine Overworld: On the room with the inn, you can move left and right on the ladders now like many others. You can also cut the grass in this room now

- Fellinore Overworld: You can cut the grass in the first room now

- Localization / Chinese: Updated Potion descriptions and messages when drinking

- Localization / Chinese: Fixed some missing localized text and some other small errors and issues with text going outside of the text box

- Dialogue / Rio's Cabinet: Fixed a minor grammatical error

- Dialogue / Post-game dungeon #2: Fixed the dialogue when you reach the boss to make more sense in context