11 October 2025 Build 20347456 Edited 11 October 2025 – 05:39:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
i think i learned my lesson...im definitely getting more playtesters...

Bug • Fixes

-Fixed a bug in which the chances of products not working while playing Li An were way higher than intended
-Fixed a bug in which Li An would keep her passives when restarting the run
-Fixed a bug in which the product Wonderful Creation could cause softlocks in certain scenarios.

