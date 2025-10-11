i think i learned my lesson...im definitely getting more playtesters...
-Fixed a bug in which the chances of products not working while playing Li An were way higher than intended
-Fixed a bug in which Li An would keep her passives when restarting the run
-Fixed a bug in which the product Wonderful Creation could cause softlocks in certain scenarios.
