Hello everyone! Today’s update fixes the following issues:
1. Fixed an issue where characters/text were displayed incorrectly on Steam Deck.
2. Fixed an issue where some effects did not display correctly after changing the language.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Hello everyone! Today’s update fixes the following issues:
1. Fixed an issue where characters/text were displayed incorrectly on Steam Deck.
2. Fixed an issue where some effects did not display correctly after changing the language.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update