11 October 2025 Build 20347422
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Today’s update fixes the following issues:

1. Fixed an issue where characters/text were displayed incorrectly on Steam Deck.

2. Fixed an issue where some effects did not display correctly after changing the language.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2877171
