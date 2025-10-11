In this hotfix, we focus on fixing:

-Vsync issues (when using it, it no longer locks at 30 fps)



-Unity Security Update, this fix is ​​a general fix where we update the engine used to improve general security for new builds.



-Added experimental support for PS controllers



-New experimental build for Linux.



-Gameplay adjustment at level 2, storms take 2 minutes longer to activate.



-New addition, drone stations now visually show when a drone from that station was destroyed and can be rebuilt.



What's next?

Full support for PS controllers



Fixes for the Linux version.



Gameplay balance adjustments.