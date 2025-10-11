 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20347394 Edited 11 October 2025 – 05:39:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

In this hotfix, we focus on fixing:

-Vsync issues (when using it, it no longer locks at 30 fps)

-Unity Security Update, this fix is ​​a general fix where we update the engine used to improve general security for new builds.

-Added experimental support for PS controllers

-New experimental build for Linux.

-Gameplay adjustment at level 2, storms take 2 minutes longer to activate.

-New addition, drone stations now visually show when a drone from that station was destroyed and can be rebuilt.

What's next?


Full support for PS controllers

Fixes for the Linux version.

Gameplay balance adjustments.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2000971
Linux 64-bit Depot 2000972
