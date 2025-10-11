In this hotfix, we focus on fixing:-Vsync issues (when using it, it no longer locks at 30 fps)
-Unity Security Update, this fix is a general fix where we update the engine used to improve general security for new builds.
-Added experimental support for PS controllers
-New experimental build for Linux.
-Gameplay adjustment at level 2, storms take 2 minutes longer to activate.
-New addition, drone stations now visually show when a drone from that station was destroyed and can be rebuilt.
What's next?
Full support for PS controllers
Fixes for the Linux version.
Gameplay balance adjustments.
Changed files in this update