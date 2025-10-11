Version 0.5.0

Added a cap framerate option.

Added new music and random music player.

Lowered the default music volume.

Added an objective completed tutorial.

Tutorials can now be advanced by pressing "Enter" when the button is visible.

Shortened the intro tutorial.

The tutorial button text now typically says "NEXT" unless it's the last tutorial step.

Added a tutorial for sellers.

Renamed "Tutorial Objectives" to "Onboarding Objectives"

Added a tutorial that you lose resources when you remove a storage unit.

The track rotation is now remembered when spawning the same type of track after cancelling the current item being placed.

Fixed incorrect characters in the save timestamps.

Accounted for golden reset numbers in the the profile screen.

Swapped out the hill with grass on the title screen with the dirt one.

Reorganized objectives to be more in line with the order of the game.

Fixed a graphical issue with the tracks panel.

Fixed a bug where the the profile panel wouldn't update when a seller was filled.

Replaced the train crash sound with an error sound.

Reduced the cost of auto-collectors from 500 to 250

Updated several sfx volumes.

Camera should now rotate more smoothly.

Fixed store item resource text size.

Softened panel and purchase sound fx.

Fixed some unassigned audio buses.

Added a golden caboose collected sound.

Made the golden reset button a bit smaller.

Fixed split tracks causing the train to jump from one track to the other in random or toggle mode.

Fixed the clouds decal having a line in it.

Favorites toggles no longer get control focus.

Fixed tracks not snapping to certain attachments when others are available, but farther away.

Fixed dirt seller objective from showing twice.

Fixed some graphical issues with swapping error material and existing materials.

Fixed road appearing on sides of sidewalk that don't connect to road.

Autotiling of sidewalk is now based on attachments instead of an approximate grid.

The "More Games" button now goes to the new "Game Warden Games" page.