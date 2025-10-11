This major update includes the following changes:
- Leaderboard added (BETA).
This feature was basically begging to be included right from the game's release, but alas, we were too dumb and didn't have the time to dive into C++ to make it happen. We develop all our games using the UE Blueprints visual programming system, and C++ is only used very rarely, when there's absolutely no way around it.
But now we've finally buckled down, studied up on it, and added this cool feature to the game. Worth noting, this is our first time implementing something like this, and we have no clue if it'll work perfectly right out of the gate. :D So, expect possible additional patches with fixes.
- Full controller support added.
Somewhere in the Steam Community discussions, we mentioned that for now, we could only add partial controller support, since our game menus are designed for keyboard and mouse.
But that was only until today! Recently, we polished up the menu in our first game, Ells Tales: Egg, and decided not to stop there. So, we completely overhauled the game menu in Ells Tales: Chairbound, and now you can fully enjoy the game without touching the keyboard or mouse. This applies not just to gamepads, but also to Steam Deck.
- Game rules screens reworked.
Now, instead of text key names, we use icons with images of mouse buttons, as well as keys on the keyboard, Xbox 360 gamepad, and Steam Deck. IMO, it's way better, and these improvements will definitely come in handy for us in the future, just like the controller-adapted menu.
- Added an FPS+ option that cranks all graphics settings down to minimum. This should help players rocking older laptops.
- The physics settings from the additional physics branch have been moved to the main game build, so the branch with the additional game build has been removed. Now the physical simulation should work more correctly and consistently for everyone.
- Minor bug fixes.
We also want to remind you (because these news posts are rarely read, and if they are, only the latest ones), that it's quite possible that Steam Community Items will also be unlocked for our first game, Ells Tales: Egg, until the end of 2025. So, if the game is sitting in your Wishlist, this is a great chance to support us and the game a bit by buying it.
Additionally, we'd be super grateful if you follow us right here on Steam, and also add our long-suffering game in development, Ells Tales: Idols, to your Wishlist. This is also super important, even if it seems like a small thing:
Best Regards,
Ells&Pills
Changed files in this update