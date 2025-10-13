Bunch or updates in this one... it's been a little while after my holiday ːsteamthumbsupː
Additions:
Added the level 3 boss in 'Antithesis' (It's a big ol' ball of army ants, pretty proud of that one)
Added a bunch of extra tutorial stuff to the inner ball, it will now feed info over a couple of runs instead of just chucking you in there, it also explains the workings of the inner ball much better.
Added a new destroyed factory for a new start, this will help with limiting the info overload when entering the ball for the first time too.
Added tracking to rockets, now they steer towards an enemy in front of them.
Added some SFX to buttons.
Added a calculation for shotgun bullets to reduce their spread on long barrels.
Added a camera zoom effect to level transitions.
Added a new model for the level 2 health factory.
Added a UI element for when a boss will spawn.
Changes:
Changed descriptions to a bunch of different stuff to make things clearer, mostly in the factory system but also a handful of part descriptions.
Changed some SFX for efficiency and optimisation.
Changed size of EXP drops so enemies are a little easier to spot.
Changed bullet regen penalty on large bullets, the regen amount was multiplied by bullet size before but it was way too slow to regen for large and extra large bullets, so I got rid of the penalty, now heat/regen clips are way more viable with the bigger bullets.
Fixes:
Moved to a new Unity version to fix the exploit that popped up last week.
Added a frame delay to bounce/ricochet rounds after their bounce so they don't destroy themselves in walls.
