Bunch or updates in this one... it's been a little while after my holiday ːsteamthumbsupː

Added the level 3 boss in 'Antithesis' (It's a big ol' ball of army ants, pretty proud of that one)

Added a bunch of extra tutorial stuff to the inner ball, it will now feed info over a couple of runs instead of just chucking you in there, it also explains the workings of the inner ball much better.

Added a new destroyed factory for a new start, this will help with limiting the info overload when entering the ball for the first time too.

Added tracking to rockets, now they steer towards an enemy in front of them.

Added some SFX to buttons.

Added a calculation for shotgun bullets to reduce their spread on long barrels.

Added a camera zoom effect to level transitions.

Added a new model for the level 2 health factory.