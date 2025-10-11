Adjusted the timings and tracking of some of Louise’s attacks.



Increased the hitbox of air kick.



Increased the target movement adjustment for the air kick.



Some models have been improved.



Rimefang’s dodge variant can now be performed after the follow-up attack. (e.g. E → LMB → Shift)



A boss rush mode has been added to the menu. This includes a VERY easy mode, if you would like to just see what the rest of the game has to offer. This skips most story content, but it still starts with the tutorial.



Text rendering is broken on the heal counter if you are playing in easy mode due to the doubled heal amounts, this is a known issue.