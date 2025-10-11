Bundling hack for launching within the Steam runtime on Linux.
Before this, launching the game thru Steam would fail while running the executable, downloaded from Steam, without using Steam to do so (i.e. by double clicking in a file browser) would work, at least on Ubuntu 24.04 used as a developer system. Bundling has been adjusted, so that an additional required library ships alongside the game, and this has been observed to both fix launching the game thru the Steam app on Ubuntu 24.04, and launching the game on Steam Deck (although this update does nothing to improve the controls there yet).
