11 October 2025 Build 20346904 Edited 11 October 2025 – 04:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

HELLO. IT IS ME. AGAIN.

Back with a small, teeny-tiny bug fix patch. Taking things slowly for now, don't want to get burnt out lol. Expect v.0.2.3 by the end of this month, gotta learn JSON file encryption, yucks.

Okie doke, patchy notes:

  • Fixed acid text color being white instead of red.

  • Fixed the useless "Saving game..." text mysteriously moving up once saving has completed

  • Fixed lever's pull-down animation not working

  • Fixed water overlay STILL appearing when dead. Turns out I didn't check if the player had died before immediately reapplying the overlay. oops

  • Fixed clients not being able to push each other

  • Fixed "Display Monitor" dropdown being greyed-out while ingame

ok bye guys

-NoFaceGames

