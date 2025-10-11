HELLO. IT IS ME. AGAIN.

Back with a small, teeny-tiny bug fix patch. Taking things slowly for now, don't want to get burnt out lol. Expect v.0.2.3 by the end of this month, gotta learn JSON file encryption, yucks.

Okie doke, patchy notes:

Fixed acid text color being white instead of red.

Fixed the useless "Saving game..." text mysteriously moving up once saving has completed

Fixed lever's pull-down animation not working

Fixed water overlay STILL appearing when dead. Turns out I didn't check if the player had died before immediately reapplying the overlay. oops

Fixed clients not being able to push each other

Fixed "Display Monitor" dropdown being greyed-out while ingame

ok bye guys

-NoFaceGames