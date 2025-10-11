Heya folks!

It’s hard to believe, but it’s been 20 years since one of our boldest and most colorful adventures - Serious Sam 2! A game that’s been both loved and debated, but never ignored, packed with wild ideas, vibrant worlds, and tons of personality that made it truly one of a kind.

To celebrate this milestone, we’re rolling out a special Anniversary Update, packed with ways to show off your undying love for Sam 2 and to keep those Serious vibes alive for years to come!

Community Items

14 Trading Cards

10 Emoticons

6 Profile Backgrounds

3 Animated Profile Backgrounds

1 Mini Profile Background

3 Avatar Frames (including 2 animated )

3 Animated Avatars We’ve also bundled in the Renovation Mod : an extensive community project that has now become an official part of the game. And that’s not all - we’ve made a number of quality-of-life improvements to modernize the experience: Full List of Changes

UI and Visual

Redrawing of HUD icons and other menu images in HD, as close as possible to the original 2005 release, to preserve the game’s individuality.

Updated fonts across multiple titles for improved clarity and scaling on all screen resolutions.

Menu entries have been aligned.

Increased multiplayer player list font size for better visibility.

Added “Show Radar” profile option to the Game Options menu.

Changed puppet radar profile option to use 5 positions (Right Top, Right Middle, Right Bottom, Center Bottom, Left Middle). Updated menus accordingly.

Added on-screen messages for “Sprint always: ON/OFF.”

Adjusted weapon positioning on the screen.

Updated materials for Rocket Launcher, Klodovik, Serious Bomb, and Beam Gun.

Fixed incorrect animation playback for Beam Gun.

Updated Colt reloading animation to prevent clipping during dual reloads.

Updated screens for Rocket Launcher and Grenade Launcher.

Fixed combo weapons and “Enable Sprinting” options not syncing with active game settings.

Added a link to the Advanced Controls menu in the Options menu.

Fixed controller axis textures not showing on first open.

Reduced weapon sway while sprinting (from 200% of walking sway to 150%).

Changed default resolution to 1280x720 for better compatibility across systems.

Movies now play in full screen.

Updated boot-up video.

Audio

Added “Menu Music” toggle in Audio Options (uses men_fMusicVolume ).

Menu music no longer plays while in-game.

Fixed menu music not restarting when leaving Video Options.

Restored original menu sounds.

Gameplay

Added Single Player Settings link to the in-game menu (only Sprinting and Combo Weapons can be changed). Defaults for Enable Sprinting and Use Combo Weapons changed from FALSE → TRUE.

Added sam_fEnemyWithNoFoePurgeTime cvar (default 60 seconds). Enemies are no longer purged unless they had a foe at least once.

Enemy health multiplier on Serious difficulty changed from 1.25 → 1.0 .

Fixed incorrect effects on Zap Gun, Colts, Klodovik, Cannon, Serious Bomb, and Beam Gun when using Serious Damage power-up.

Adjusted fire rate and damage for the Uzi and Minigun.

Reverted Deathmatch stats for Uzis and Minigun to original values.

Beam Gun can now only be found in secret locations.

Rebalanced Beam Gun stats.

Adjusted 3rd-person camera (close) pitch range to -90° to +70° .

Fixed Witch enemy not doing damage with melee attacks.

Levels

Jungle: Increased visibility distance for secret cave.

Riverdance: Secret raft now moves when rope is cut.

M'Keke Village: Slightly reduced bloom brightness.

Road to Ursul: Fixed broken rolling ball trap.

Giant Junkyard: Dynamite auto-destruct timer increased from 180s → 1800s .

Hong-Pong: Fixed ammo multiplier in one chapter.

Chanolin Temple: Fixed issues with Rhino spawners getting stuck in the central building when no multiplier is used.

Cockaleeki (DM): Force field entities properly connected.

Fixed missing collision on some houses and floors.

Controls

Created a new controller buttons menu, fully separating controller bindings from keyboard + mouse controls.

Added proper gamepad button textures for Netricsa HUD elements when using A, B, X, Y, Black, or White buttons.

Re-implemented “Enter Name” gadget for controller users (used in Change Name and popup text menus).

Added new “Standard A” controller button preset.

Renamed “Dead Zone” to “Dead Zone (Controller)” and made it functional.

Changed Use command behavior to handle both Use and Show Waypoints . Removed “Show Waypoints” option.

Fixed loss of Mouse Look bindings when bound to other keys.

Fixed controller button presets missing default binding for grenades.

Added Mouse Smoothing option to Advanced Controls.

Fixed sprint toggle breaking when bound to B and exiting menus.

Strafe sprinting range now matches keyboard limits.

Fixed repeated error message for unreadable gamepads (now shows only once).

Added D-Pad button textures in Netricsa; fixed textures not updating when switching input devices.

Fixed issue where flip fire buttons incorrectly applied to controllers.

Multiplayer

Changed network session max player default from 4 → 2 .

Improved network options selection: added ability to set custom values, increased defaults (except 56k Modem), and added a new network options menu.

Added logic to apply custom BPS values to the cvar when the type is set to “custom.”

Updated cli_iMaxBPSOut and cli_iMaxBPS to new defaults if users are still on legacy pairs.

Profile options for multiplayer sessions are now applied before starting the session.

Network settings menu now defaults to saved profile options when starting a server.

Other

Fixed incorrect sounds for Mental Mate, Groovy Gregory, and Dancing Denzel (“Oof” replaced).

Added destruction configurations for alternative multiplayer characters.

Fixed collisions and missing effects for Tank General and Tank Monster.

Fixed current Mouse Smoothing option not being applied when opening Profile menu.

Fixed ghost + turbo cheats causing excessive downward speed.

Fixed weapon switching bug when changing from Serious Bomb to last left-hand weapon.

Fixed corrupted profile issues.

Added protection against old single-player enemy max multiplier defaulting to 1 instead of 100.

Possible fix for older saves not loading due to world changes.

Added automatic aspect ratio setting based on current resolution when applying video options.

Renovation

The Renovation Mod has been updated to version 1.0 and is now an official part of the game! For best results, we recommend removing any previous version of the mod before playing.

Highlights:

Interface was remade to be closer to Serious Sam Xbox.

Reworked and improved weapons' visuals and animations.

Tons of reworked visual effects.

Enemies gib in a much more satisfying way, with pools of blood left on the ground.

Weapon shots leave bullet holes on various surfaces.

Fixed ragdolls.

Updated visuals for enemies, such as Kamikaze, T-Mech e.t.c.

A lot of other improvements and changes.

v1.0:

New Renovation Options menu added, allowing toggles for: LOD Bias, Ragdoll Deaths, Debris, Max Debris, Uzi Screens, and Uzi Reloading .

Previously unheard and unpublished Serious Sam 2 music by Damjan Mravunac added to Wheels of Fortune and Command Center levels, plus six boss fights (original boss tracks restored!).

Updated appearance of all NPCs (except Chiefs and Shamans).

NPCs now open their mouths when greeting the player.

Redrawn HUD icons and menu images in HD, faithful to the 2005 release.

Improved models for Machine Gun and Plasma Gun turrets.

Fixed incorrect effects on multiple weapons when using Serious Damage power-up.

Adjusted monster and NPC weights to prevent rolling on surfaces with ragdolls disabled.

Optimized level loading times.

Removed the “Renovation” episode to avoid confusion for new players.

Fixed NPCs entering A-pose after death.

Fixed disappearing bomb on Kamikaze heads at certain angles.

Updated Colt reload animation to prevent crossing when dual-wielding.

Updated Grenade Launcher screen.

Updated Beam Gun, Flamethrower, and Serious Score power-up meshes and textures.

Updated treasure chest visuals.

Changed sound effect for picking up Serious Speed power-up.

Various minor cosmetic updates.

InSamnity! 2

Fixed “Give All” cheat not granting weapon ammo.

Fixed network options menu not applying values correctly.

Fixed integer select box mismatch with Sam 2 menus causing errors.

Fixed crashes on Dunes and The Alley of the Sphinxes caused by outdated Beam Gun items.

Fixed profile naming and renaming issues.

Fixed incorrect life calculation sounds when not playing with lives enabled.

Fixed controller menu not showing axis textures on first open.

Fixed missing sitting animations for players.

Re-implemented “Enter Name” gadget for controller users (in Change Name and popup text menus).



From all of us at Croteam thank you for sticking with Sam through two decades of chaos, charm, and cannonballs.



Here’s to 20 more years of going Serious!





