"What stares back at me is my own 'incorrect' reflection. I'm sorry I couldn't be born normal."



Additions



-Added 1 new Reminiscent Mode character, Li An

-Added 1 new Reminiscent Mode character variant, Station Abstract Li An

-Added 4 new Achievements

-Added 9 new Cubes

-Added a note explaining what REM Value is on corresponding Products



Changes

-Reduced the cost of Icy Hot from 4 to 3

-Reduced the cost of My Head... from 1 to 0

-Increased the rolls of Beautiful June from 1-4 to 2-4

-Beautiful June now works like the other Focus Cubes, spending 4 Focus to inflict 10 Focus Glacial

-Increased the chance of enemies being Phantomized from Nightmare Prescription

-Baton Crunch self harm damage decreased from 5 to 2

-Decreased the rolls of Familiar Technique, but reduced the Water cost from 3 to 2

-Station Product "Neck Ripper" has been capped a 2 Power max

-Station Product "Equal Creation" is now capped out a 2

-Station Product "Equal Creation" now gives leeway if the player is using Zhu or Envy Baby

-Griffn now removes 4 counts of Ailments in her base form as opposed to 2

-Slightly increased the rolls of various Cubes from Bitter Dancer

-Slightly increased the rolls of various Cubes from Collective EGD Student

-Station Product "Equal Creation" no longer belongs to the Severance Station Painter, but instead to the Station Alzuru Painter

-Station Product "Pipa of Calamity" no longer belongs to the Alzuru Station Painter, but instead to the Severance Painter

-Clarified the description of the Combat Training passive





Bug • Fixes



-Fixed a bug in which constantly returning to the main menu could potentially cause Products that affect max HP to bug out

-Fixed a bug in which restarting the Node would not carry out healing from max HP Products

-Fixed a bug in which Misery Gravedigger's Hate Effect would not work properly

-Fixed a bug in which the Station Product "Patchwork Station Box Cutter" could cause a softlock under certain scenarios

-Fixed a bug in which the first Droplet of Prisma Vivisepulture would play the wrong sound

-Fixed some typos found within various parts of the game

-Fixed characters not showing up properly within Disk 10's Product Description



With this, we have officially hit 100 different Cubes in the Reminiscent Pool! And 80 different Products, if you were wondering....

I'll add a way to shift though that in Fragile. For my plan, I'll have to give each Product and Cube a keyword. So, I'll be slaving away...! I hope you enjoy this update!





