11 October 2025 Build 20346738 Edited 11 October 2025 – 04:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Greetings MoteMancers!

I have looked into all the goals I have for the next update, and it will require me doing a significant amount of work to the core infrastructure to the game, so this will likely be the last patch for 6-8 weeks barring any fast bugs that arise. That said, enjoy this batch of Quality of Life and Bug Fixes to tide you over 🙂

Quality of Life
  • Roots and ichor slicks support Locked building directionality. They will lock after moving into the first tile after placing a single root. Belts still lock in their facing direction.
  • Mana cultivators will now only turn on when the grid needs more power allowing them to cover for leaves during night time and not waste resources during day time.
  • Towers now show their affectation range when placed or hovered.
  • Meteor Swarm clamps to max reach instead of interrupting if you move the cursor out of range.
  • Reliquaries can replace chests and vice versa
  • Reliquaries turn into simple chests in blueprints.
  • Simple collector tooltips now show the Mote they are harvesting rather than always Life.
  • Ichor slicks have in world hover tips, also shows percent full
  • Void chests have in world hover tips for inventory
  • Streamways and family have in world hover tips for throughput.
  • Lava Generators have hover tips that show progress and inventories.
  • Miners show a blocked icon on their information overlay when they run out of motes.


Features and Tuning
  • Rift spawn logic has been improved to avoid bases even better
  • Synergy techs that are based on Mana Roots now benefit from the Radiant Roots upgrade.
  • Master portal will stop taking resources once its at max progress. Will bring it back when infinite research is in.
  • Rift Reaper now generates a random range of motes and has been tuned down, Scythe is much stronger than anticipated.
  • Harvest time for early Salt Structures is faster
  • Portent visuals toned down a bit
  • Placement sound toned down a little.
  • Iterate on how riptide works. It clears cells more accurately and handles long frames/poor framerate better.
  • Simplified Chinese updated


Tutorialization
  • Intro arrows are much louder now.
  • Intro Altar Tutorial image now also shows a Mana Flare
  • Updated strings for streamways, slabs, altars, pedestals to be hopefully more intuitive for people


Bug Fixes
  • Fixed Ichor Slicks around Shadow Portals sometimes breaking depending on load and research order
  • Clicking on action bar while in blueprint mode no longer triggers an error.
  • Reliquary inventory changes now update Action Bars counts.
  • Biorhythm can no longer change Mystical Agriculture state while not researched.
  • Fix bug with entropy that crosses into multiple chunks when revive happens. Causing it to lose track of tiles.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3320981
