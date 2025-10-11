Roots and ichor slicks support Locked building directionality. They will lock after moving into the first tile after placing a single root. Belts still lock in their facing direction.



Mana cultivators will now only turn on when the grid needs more power allowing them to cover for leaves during night time and not waste resources during day time.



Towers now show their affectation range when placed or hovered.



Meteor Swarm clamps to max reach instead of interrupting if you move the cursor out of range.



Reliquaries can replace chests and vice versa



Reliquaries turn into simple chests in blueprints.



Simple collector tooltips now show the Mote they are harvesting rather than always Life.



Ichor slicks have in world hover tips, also shows percent full



Void chests have in world hover tips for inventory



Streamways and family have in world hover tips for throughput.



Lava Generators have hover tips that show progress and inventories.



Miners show a blocked icon on their information overlay when they run out of motes.



Rift spawn logic has been improved to avoid bases even better



Synergy techs that are based on Mana Roots now benefit from the Radiant Roots upgrade.



Master portal will stop taking resources once its at max progress. Will bring it back when infinite research is in.



Rift Reaper now generates a random range of motes and has been tuned down, Scythe is much stronger than anticipated.



Harvest time for early Salt Structures is faster



Portent visuals toned down a bit



Placement sound toned down a little.



Iterate on how riptide works. It clears cells more accurately and handles long frames/poor framerate better.



Simplified Chinese updated



Intro arrows are much louder now.



Intro Altar Tutorial image now also shows a Mana Flare



Updated strings for streamways, slabs, altars, pedestals to be hopefully more intuitive for people



Fixed Ichor Slicks around Shadow Portals sometimes breaking depending on load and research order



Clicking on action bar while in blueprint mode no longer triggers an error.



Reliquary inventory changes now update Action Bars counts.



Biorhythm can no longer change Mystical Agriculture state while not researched.



Fix bug with entropy that crosses into multiple chunks when revive happens. Causing it to lose track of tiles.



I have looked into all the goals I have for the next update, and it will require me doing a significant amount of work to the core infrastructure to the game, so this will likely be the last patch for 6-8 weeks barring any fast bugs that arise. That said, enjoy this batch of Quality of Life and Bug Fixes to tide you over 🙂