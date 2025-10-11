I have looked into all the goals I have for the next update, and it will require me doing a significant amount of work to the core infrastructure to the game, so this will likely be the last patch for 6-8 weeks barring any fast bugs that arise. That said, enjoy this batch of Quality of Life and Bug Fixes to tide you over 🙂
Quality of Life
- Roots and ichor slicks support Locked building directionality. They will lock after moving into the first tile after placing a single root. Belts still lock in their facing direction.
- Mana cultivators will now only turn on when the grid needs more power allowing them to cover for leaves during night time and not waste resources during day time.
- Towers now show their affectation range when placed or hovered.
- Meteor Swarm clamps to max reach instead of interrupting if you move the cursor out of range.
- Reliquaries can replace chests and vice versa
- Reliquaries turn into simple chests in blueprints.
- Simple collector tooltips now show the Mote they are harvesting rather than always Life.
- Ichor slicks have in world hover tips, also shows percent full
- Void chests have in world hover tips for inventory
- Streamways and family have in world hover tips for throughput.
- Lava Generators have hover tips that show progress and inventories.
- Miners show a blocked icon on their information overlay when they run out of motes.
Features and Tuning
- Rift spawn logic has been improved to avoid bases even better
- Synergy techs that are based on Mana Roots now benefit from the Radiant Roots upgrade.
- Master portal will stop taking resources once its at max progress. Will bring it back when infinite research is in.
- Rift Reaper now generates a random range of motes and has been tuned down, Scythe is much stronger than anticipated.
- Harvest time for early Salt Structures is faster
- Portent visuals toned down a bit
- Placement sound toned down a little.
- Iterate on how riptide works. It clears cells more accurately and handles long frames/poor framerate better.
- Simplified Chinese updated
Tutorialization
- Intro arrows are much louder now.
- Intro Altar Tutorial image now also shows a Mana Flare
- Updated strings for streamways, slabs, altars, pedestals to be hopefully more intuitive for people
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Ichor Slicks around Shadow Portals sometimes breaking depending on load and research order
- Clicking on action bar while in blueprint mode no longer triggers an error.
- Reliquary inventory changes now update Action Bars counts.
- Biorhythm can no longer change Mystical Agriculture state while not researched.
- Fix bug with entropy that crosses into multiple chunks when revive happens. Causing it to lose track of tiles.
Changed files in this update