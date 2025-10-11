New Feature: Ghost Encyclopedia

You can now view information about the ghosts you’ve hired.

Accessible from the Stage Select → Options menu.

※ Please note: The encyclopedia will only display data collected after this update.

Even if you’ve already cleared the game, you’ll need to play again to record the data.

New Feature: Tutorial Replay

You can now easily review tutorials you’ve already seen.

Accessible from the Stage Select → Options menu.

Developer’s Note

These features were inspired by feedback and reviews from players—thank you!

They’re definitely features that make the game better overall.

The Ghost Encyclopedia, in particular, has a unique touch to it,

so please take a peek when you have the chance.

Originally, I wanted to make it so that players who had already cleared the game

could view everything from the start,

but due to technical limitations, I had to give up on that idea.

Sorry for the inconvenience.

Thank you as always for your continued support.