New Feature: Ghost Encyclopedia
You can now view information about the ghosts you’ve hired.
Accessible from the Stage Select → Options menu.
※ Please note: The encyclopedia will only display data collected after this update.
Even if you’ve already cleared the game, you’ll need to play again to record the data.
New Feature: Tutorial Replay
You can now easily review tutorials you’ve already seen.
Accessible from the Stage Select → Options menu.
Developer’s Note
These features were inspired by feedback and reviews from players—thank you!
They’re definitely features that make the game better overall.
The Ghost Encyclopedia, in particular, has a unique touch to it,
so please take a peek when you have the chance.
Originally, I wanted to make it so that players who had already cleared the game
could view everything from the start,
but due to technical limitations, I had to give up on that idea.
Sorry for the inconvenience.
Thank you as always for your continued support.
Changed files in this update