 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 October 2025 Build 20346701 Edited 11 October 2025 – 03:52:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Feature: Ghost Encyclopedia

  • You can now view information about the ghosts you’ve hired.

  • Accessible from the Stage Select → Options menu.

※ Please note: The encyclopedia will only display data collected after this update.
Even if you’ve already cleared the game, you’ll need to play again to record the data.

New Feature: Tutorial Replay

  • You can now easily review tutorials you’ve already seen.

  • Accessible from the Stage Select → Options menu.

Developer’s Note

These features were inspired by feedback and reviews from players—thank you!
They’re definitely features that make the game better overall.

The Ghost Encyclopedia, in particular, has a unique touch to it,
so please take a peek when you have the chance.

Originally, I wanted to make it so that players who had already cleared the game
could view everything from the start,
but due to technical limitations, I had to give up on that idea.
Sorry for the inconvenience.

Thank you as always for your continued support.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3171481
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link