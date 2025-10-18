v0.1.9-beta.2

MULTIPLAYER PARTIES

You can now create and join parties for multiplayer!

Players in a party will remain on the same team for team games, making it easier to play with friends.

Note: You must be logged into a Deadswitch Combat account to create/join a party.

IN-GAME EVENTS

A comprehensive event system has been added!

Check the Events tab in the main menu to see current and upcoming events.

Stay tuned for more details on a special Halloween event...

NEW SOLDIER ITEMS & VARIANTS

This update includes over 200 new soldier items!

120 new headgears

29 new masks

12 new eyewears

38 new vests

9 new backpacks

1 new uniform

INTRODUCING ITEM VARIANTS

Item Variants are now available, allowing you to further customize the appearance of your soldier!

All soldier items are automatically included in the Soldier Bundle:

CALLSIGN COLORS

You can now apply a color to your callsign!

GAME SERVERS

Added ability to add a password for your server

Added adjustable tick rate

Added adjustable host property

Did you know you can start your own multiplayer server in just a few seconds?

Check out this guide for more details:

OTHER NOTES