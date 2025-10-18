v0.1.9-beta.2
MULTIPLAYER PARTIES
You can now create and join parties for multiplayer!
Players in a party will remain on the same team for team games, making it easier to play with friends.
Note: You must be logged into a Deadswitch Combat account to create/join a party.
IN-GAME EVENTS
A comprehensive event system has been added!
Check the Events tab in the main menu to see current and upcoming events.
Stay tuned for more details on a special Halloween event...
NEW SOLDIER ITEMS & VARIANTS
This update includes over 200 new soldier items!
120 new headgears
29 new masks
12 new eyewears
38 new vests
9 new backpacks
1 new uniform
INTRODUCING ITEM VARIANTS
Item Variants are now available, allowing you to further customize the appearance of your soldier!
All soldier items are automatically included in the Soldier Bundle:
CALLSIGN COLORS
You can now apply a color to your callsign!
GAME SERVERS
Added ability to add a password for your server
Added adjustable tick rate
Added adjustable host property
Did you know you can start your own multiplayer server in just a few seconds?
Check out this guide for more details:
OTHER NOTES
Increased PP-19 Bizon damage
Increased MG3 recoil and reload time
Reduced XM7 damage and fire rate
Reduced W2000 damage
Reduced SA58 SPR reload time
Adjusted sniper rifle damage drop off
Riot Shields no longer block ally bullets
Reduced camera speed while aiming
Reduced Tazer cost
Increased character slide cooldown time
Increased Dragonfire hitbox
Fixed bug when starting a multiplayer Operation game
Performance optimizations for large maps
Other minor bug fixes and UI changes
