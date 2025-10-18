 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20346695
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.1.9-beta.2

To test updates before they are released, join the Discord here!

MULTIPLAYER PARTIES

You can now create and join parties for multiplayer!

Players in a party will remain on the same team for team games, making it easier to play with friends.

Note: You must be logged into a Deadswitch Combat account to create/join a party.

IN-GAME EVENTS

A comprehensive event system has been added!

Check the Events tab in the main menu to see current and upcoming events.

Stay tuned for more details on a special Halloween event...

NEW SOLDIER ITEMS & VARIANTS

This update includes over 200 new soldier items!

  • 120 new headgears

  • 29 new masks

  • 12 new eyewears

  • 38 new vests

  • 9 new backpacks

  • 1 new uniform

INTRODUCING ITEM VARIANTS

Item Variants are now available, allowing you to further customize the appearance of your soldier!

All soldier items are automatically included in the Soldier Bundle:

CALLSIGN COLORS

You can now apply a color to your callsign!

GAME SERVERS

  • Added ability to add a password for your server

  • Added adjustable tick rate

  • Added adjustable host property

Did you know you can start your own multiplayer server in just a few seconds?

Check out this guide for more details:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3569039822

OTHER NOTES

  • Increased PP-19 Bizon damage

  • Increased MG3 recoil and reload time

  • Reduced XM7 damage and fire rate

  • Reduced W2000 damage

  • Reduced SA58 SPR reload time

  • Adjusted sniper rifle damage drop off

  • Riot Shields no longer block ally bullets

  • Reduced camera speed while aiming

  • Reduced Tazer cost

  • Increased character slide cooldown time

  • Increased Dragonfire hitbox

  • Fixed bug when starting a multiplayer Operation game

  • Performance optimizations for large maps

  • Other minor bug fixes and UI changes

