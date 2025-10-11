Day 2 of Early Access hotfixes! Thanks to the Discord community for reporting some juicy bugs and giving tons of feedback on balance and difficulty. I'm going to keep powering through all this great feedback and get the game as stable as possible as quickly as I can!

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue causing the galaxy map to not show connections between stars and block any action.

Fixed an issue causing the “No Action Queue” error.

Jackal attack ship is now awarded for levelling up to Lt. Commander. The Jackal will be unlocked retroactively in campaigns where you’ve already reached Lt. Commander.

Fixed a silent error causing the Jian light cruiser to not use its weapons correctly.

Balance

Added a PSH 2r PDC to the Salana heavy cruiser.

Tutorial