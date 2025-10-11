The 60th update for 'Shell of a King' is here with a story rewrite and new cutscenes! The Shell of a King story remains fundamentally the same, but is tweaked to be more focused on present and future events, rather than the past. This should make it less cryptic and more interesting to play. As always, if you find any bugs, especially game-breaking ones, please let me know via the official Discord!
1.2s Change List:
Recontextualize and modify the story to be more focused on present and future events
Add new intro lore dump cutscene
Add new ending cutscene and ending screen
Add new wishing well flashback cutscene
Add new last supper cutscene
Add new throne room cutscene
Add new cutscene for Sthena's intro coming from the Magus side
Add new cutscene for Joue solving the sliding puzzle for you
Add new Auri music box cutscene
Add new charm, 'Sword of Hearth and Home'
Add the 'King's Study' behind the Grand Archivist boss room
Add new item sprites for the surrogate items
Add new post-credits screen
Add a smooth camera option for a less jarring rotation
Add new quake sounds and particle FX
Add another quake cutscene by the Infested Hollow
Add new sprites for large snakes in Deep Sewers
Add more sounds to various cutscenes
Add split scared icon
Add more symbols to the Rosune-Regular font
Define a charm calculation priority: This means the order in which you equip charms no longer affects your total stat result, and it will prioritize the highest stat gain.
Slider and Zeke will now join you in the desert if left alive during the true ending
Split now gives the 'Surrogate of Inaction' after being saved
The True Ending now only requires 2 of the 4 surrogate items
Letting Pricilla destroy the well now kicks you to the main menu
Joue will now help you with the sliding puzzle secret solution after completing 2 Soul Trials
Redo text wrapping and fit in the dialogue box
Redo item lore to match the reworked story
Remove item flavor text that isn't relevant to the lore (May add back in later)
Improve visuals of various cutscenes
Fix Stone Snakes boss not playing boss music
Fix missing wall in Deep Sewers that lets you out of bounds
Fix various gameplay bugs
Fix various visual bugs
Internal changes and optimizations
Changed files in this update