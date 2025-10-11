 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 11 October 2025 Build 20346646 Edited 11 October 2025 – 05:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The 60th update for 'Shell of a King' is here with a story rewrite and new cutscenes! The Shell of a King story remains fundamentally the same, but is tweaked to be more focused on present and future events, rather than the past. This should make it less cryptic and more interesting to play. As always, if you find any bugs, especially game-breaking ones, please let me know via the official Discord!

1.2s Change List:

  • Recontextualize and modify the story to be more focused on present and future events

  • Add new intro lore dump cutscene

  • Add new ending cutscene and ending screen

  • Add new wishing well flashback cutscene

  • Add new last supper cutscene

  • Add new throne room cutscene

  • Add new cutscene for Sthena's intro coming from the Magus side

  • Add new cutscene for Joue solving the sliding puzzle for you

  • Add new Auri music box cutscene

  • Add new charm, 'Sword of Hearth and Home'

  • Add the 'King's Study' behind the Grand Archivist boss room

  • Add new item sprites for the surrogate items

  • Add new post-credits screen

  • Add a smooth camera option for a less jarring rotation

  • Add new quake sounds and particle FX

  • Add another quake cutscene by the Infested Hollow

  • Add new sprites for large snakes in Deep Sewers

  • Add more sounds to various cutscenes

  • Add split scared icon

  • Add more symbols to the Rosune-Regular font

  • Define a charm calculation priority: This means the order in which you equip charms no longer affects your total stat result, and it will prioritize the highest stat gain.

  • Slider and Zeke will now join you in the desert if left alive during the true ending

  • Split now gives the 'Surrogate of Inaction' after being saved

  • The True Ending now only requires 2 of the 4 surrogate items

  • Letting Pricilla destroy the well now kicks you to the main menu

  • Joue will now help you with the sliding puzzle secret solution after completing 2 Soul Trials

  • Redo text wrapping and fit in the dialogue box

  • Redo item lore to match the reworked story

  • Remove item flavor text that isn't relevant to the lore (May add back in later)

  • Improve visuals of various cutscenes

  • Fix Stone Snakes boss not playing boss music

  • Fix missing wall in Deep Sewers that lets you out of bounds

  • Fix various gameplay bugs

  • Fix various visual bugs

  • Internal changes and optimizations

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2384131
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link