The 60th update for 'Shell of a King' is here with a story rewrite and new cutscenes! The Shell of a King story remains fundamentally the same, but is tweaked to be more focused on present and future events, rather than the past. This should make it less cryptic and more interesting to play. As always, if you find any bugs, especially game-breaking ones, please let me know via the official Discord!

1.2s Change List:

Recontextualize and modify the story to be more focused on present and future events