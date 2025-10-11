 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20346528 Edited 11 October 2025 – 03:26:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-A security patch has been applied for a Unity vulnerability that was patched on October 2, 2025, affecting all versions of Unity from version 2017 onwards.

- The interface when choosing a game mode has been changed.

Changed files in this update

