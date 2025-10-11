-Fixed an issue where Jiggs could have a problem completing his final mission if the game was saved partway through the mission.
-Fixed an issue with the jerry can could have problems refueling vehicles.
-Fixed an issue where the v8 and i6 could handle fuel improperly.
-Fixed an issue to the additive bottles not running out of fluid.
-Fixed an issue where Jiggs could sometimes have trouble recovering some engine blocks.
Hotfix v1.942
