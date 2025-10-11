- Gameplay: Added one new passenger aircraft (and one corresponding airline).
- Gameplay: Added the petrol station, which can be added to Terminal Entrance Roads.
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3584604096
