Hi everyone!

Sorry for the delay between updates, but I had to finish and double check everything, since this update, while not really big in terms of visual additions, contains a full rework of the damage system that is currently in the game. Previously the only thing that was able to take damage was the blocks themselves. That was not ideal, considering the fact that there are a couple more "creatures" that... well... were completely unkillable and created a bit of stale gameplay. Apart from that I focused my time on fixing a couple of really annoying and hard to find bugs, so this version should be a bit more stable then a previous one.

Changelog:

- Hub is completely rebuilt from the ground up.

Previous hub was compact and usable, but had way too many flaws with the item size, terrible texture seams and it was really hard to build on top of it because of described issues (which is one of my plans). So I had to rework hub from the ground up, trying to keep everything almost the same and rework places where needed. It is far from final version, but just one step to make it slightly "sharper".

- Added 1 additional quest.

I'm trying to expand the lore in the process, so I've spent some time in creating a simple quest that will slightly improve the "world building" aspect of the game.

- Extractor now sells all of the resources instead of one at a time.

This was a very requsted feature and for all the right reasons. Previously - if you had 40 resources in the backpack, you had to click 40 times to sell them all, which is... a bit annoying to do all the time. So, starting from this version - extractor displays all of the collected resources as a receipt, containing information in a compact way, additionally displaying total amount of credits you gained and bonus from perks and other modifiers.

- Completely reworked damage system. Now hostile creatures can be killed.

This is, ironically, the less visible and the most important addition in this update. Since all of the instruments are not restricted to dealing damage only to blocks, this opens up a lot of new possiblities for me to add in to the game.

- Added new hand model.

Previous hand model was just a low-poly hands I found on the internet that somewhat resembled what I wanted to have in the game. But they... had issues, a lot of them. So I had to change the hand model to a more suitable one with improved textures. Additionally I had to update animations for every instrument, so if you'll find anything weird - let me know, but everything should be alright.

- Updated respawn mechanic. Now dying will create a corpse that contains 25% of the collected loot.

My first idea was to make deaths cost money that you can recover on the corpse, but it created a terrible gameplay loop in some cases. So right now respawning is still free, and you can collect 25% back from player's corpse.

- Added breakable boxes to hub.

- Buff now refreshes it's duration if only one buff is allowed and new one is applied.

- Lowered high tier backpacks capacity values across the board by approximately 20%.

- Drastically lowered higher tier oxygen tanks and improved lower tier ones.

This is a controversional change, but it is required to slightly balance out the late game and make mid-game a bit easier (Of course it still completely unbalanced even with this change, but it's a tiny step towards further additions).

- Fixed an issue where sometimes instruments were not dealing damage (or were not shooting projectiles).

- Possibly fixed an issue where sounds were not playing when needed.

- Small localization improvements.

- Fixed memory leak with projectiles. Now they are properly destroyed when needed.

- Fixed an issue where "Stats" panel was not properly displaying the value of perk-related or other non-item modifiers.

- Fixed an issue where area of effect modifiers could persist on player even if the player left the area.

- Fixed an issue where perk for 10000 blocks gave 0.2% of strength (instead of 20%).

- Fixed skybox seam.

- Additional fixes and improvements.