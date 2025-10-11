Addressed a security issue identified by Unity.
Update to resolve Unity security vulnerability
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish File Under Kingdom Depot Windows Depot 1851122
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish File Under Kingdom Depot Mac Depot 1851123
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit File Under Kingdom Depot Linux Depot 1851124
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update