11 October 2025 Build 20346349 Edited 11 October 2025 – 03:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Addressed a security issue identified by Unity.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish File Under Kingdom Depot Windows Depot 1851122
macOS 64-bitEnglish File Under Kingdom Depot Mac Depot 1851123
Linux 64-bit File Under Kingdom Depot Linux Depot 1851124
