v0.996.9 – Sound & Settings Fixes
Audio & Sound:
Audio Settings volume now properly affects all audio channels in real-time.
Music and effects sliders in the settings menu update immediately.
Cached volume settings are correctly applied on game startup.
Amplified some voice lines for better clarity.
Improved and balanced several sound effects for a richer atmosphere.
General / Miscellaneous Fixes:
Resolved mixer reference issues between Addressables and Resources setups.
Corrected minor bugs in audio handling for smoother playback across gameplay and menus.
Improved internal settings handling to prevent mismatched preferences or missing sounds after restarting the game.
Your feedback helps us make the game more stable and enjoyable.
Changed files in this update