11 October 2025 Build 20346296 Edited 11 October 2025 – 02:52:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.996.9 – Sound & Settings Fixes

Audio & Sound:

  • Audio Settings volume now properly affects all audio channels in real-time.

  • Music and effects sliders in the settings menu update immediately.

  • Cached volume settings are correctly applied on game startup.

  • Amplified some voice lines for better clarity.

  • Improved and balanced several sound effects for a richer atmosphere.

General / Miscellaneous Fixes:

  • Resolved mixer reference issues between Addressables and Resources setups.

  • Corrected minor bugs in audio handling for smoother playback across gameplay and menus.

  • Improved internal settings handling to prevent mismatched preferences or missing sounds after restarting the game.

Your feedback helps us make the game more stable and enjoyable.

