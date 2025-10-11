 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20346257
Update notes via Steam Community
We've addressed the Unity security vulnerability.
https://unity.com/en/security/sept-2025-01/remediation

Some images have been updated.

--
We apologize for the delay in updating.
Due to various circumstances, the development has been slow, but progress is ongoing.

Changed files in this update

