11 October 2025 Build 20346246 Edited 11 October 2025 – 03:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • fixed gross audio panning with players own footsteps

  • lowered volume of some shooting sounds (let me know if you dont like it)

  • fixed melee not working for the host

  • may have fixed "shotgun" in multiplayer by spreading out the damage events (so hopefully no more undead superspeed)

  • patched up that one spot in the corner of harvest where you can get stuck

  • pressing R will now only respawn you if you're dead, but you can use the reset button on the pause menu if something goes wrong

  • fixed player transparency effect not working unless you'd already picked a character

cannonball screenshake is still bugged in multiplayer Im honestly not sure how to fix it

