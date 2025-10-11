fixed gross audio panning with players own footsteps

lowered volume of some shooting sounds (let me know if you dont like it)

fixed melee not working for the host

may have fixed "shotgun" in multiplayer by spreading out the damage events (so hopefully no more undead superspeed)

patched up that one spot in the corner of harvest where you can get stuck

pressing R will now only respawn you if you're dead, but you can use the reset button on the pause menu if something goes wrong