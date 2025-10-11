- Addressed Unity’s security vulnerability
- You can now see outside from inside the wardrobe (finally)
- Slightly increased breathing sound volume when frightened
- Slightly increased movement speed when frightened
- ]Enemy light now turns off when the enemy is defeated
- Other minor adjustments
2025.10.11 : Ver. 2.0.4 Update Information
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 44 Minutes in Nightmare Content Depot 1492251
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update