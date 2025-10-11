 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20346228 Edited 11 October 2025 – 02:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Addressed Unity’s security vulnerability
  • You can now see outside from inside the wardrobe (finally)
  • Slightly increased breathing sound volume when frightened
  • Slightly increased movement speed when frightened
  • ]Enemy light now turns off when the enemy is defeated
  • Other minor adjustments

Changed files in this update

Windows 44 Minutes in Nightmare Content Depot 1492251
