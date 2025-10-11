 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 October 2025 Build 20346211 Edited 11 October 2025 – 02:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Good day to all!

I'm issuing a quick update with several fixes to the children's AI. Specifically, I've fixed a bug that caused the children to stop performing standard attacks when their special ability was on cooldown. They should now correctly resume normal combat operations while waiting for their special ability to refresh.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2227411
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link