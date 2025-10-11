 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20345874 Edited 11 October 2025 – 02:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

More incremental improvements! I think the game play has changed enough to warrant a resetting of the leaderboards- I will do that for the next up date.

  • New power slide effects!

  • Stunt Rotation sensitivity is now based on character stats + encumbrance

  • Fixed animations when aiming at NPCs (safety first)

  • Player will no longer spin around like crazy when beefing it

  • Improved beef it recovery button timing & message

  • Improved bullet impact effects

  • Minor bugfix control options menu visibility

  • Minor bugfix in character stat screen

  • Additional minor geometry fixes for world 0 courses

