More incremental improvements! I think the game play has changed enough to warrant a resetting of the leaderboards- I will do that for the next up date.
New power slide effects!
Stunt Rotation sensitivity is now based on character stats + encumbrance
Fixed animations when aiming at NPCs (safety first)
Player will no longer spin around like crazy when beefing it
Improved beef it recovery button timing & message
Improved bullet impact effects
Minor bugfix control options menu visibility
Minor bugfix in character stat screen
Additional minor geometry fixes for world 0 courses
Changed files in this update