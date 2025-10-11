More incremental improvements! I think the game play has changed enough to warrant a resetting of the leaderboards- I will do that for the next up date.

New power slide effects!

Stunt Rotation sensitivity is now based on character stats + encumbrance

Fixed animations when aiming at NPCs (safety first)

Player will no longer spin around like crazy when beefing it

Improved beef it recovery button timing & message

Improved bullet impact effects

Minor bugfix control options menu visibility

Minor bugfix in character stat screen

Additional minor geometry fixes for world 0 courses