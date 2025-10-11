 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20345826 Edited 11 October 2025 – 03:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We will extend the ongoing Playtest.

The plan is to continue refining the game as much as possible while adding new content and balancing all systems. We will notify you with enough time once we are ready to close it. Thank you very much, and good luck in your DNA hunts.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2173261
