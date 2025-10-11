 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 October 2025 Build 20345792 Edited 11 October 2025 – 01:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch adds a new crafted only player option, gets a bunch of old player options working again, fixes giant monsters getting stuck, gives more abilities to Mortus and zombie related bosses, adds instant use potions, and fixes several other minor issues.

0.846 change list:

  • added crafted only player option

  • added old player options to create character screen - cursed, ego, unlucky, poverty, fragile, clumsy, lost, and prima donna

  • fixed giant monsters not being able to destroy blocks to get unstuck

  • Mortus can now start many zombie enhancement world modifiers

  • now Lich, Necromancer, Plaguelord, Darklord, and Mutantlord quests can start several zombie enhancement world modifiers

  • added an instant use health potion that randomly drops but only stays around for 10 seconds (uses on pickup and gives 100% health)

  • added an instant use mana potion that randomly drops but only stays around for 10 seconds (uses on pickup and gives 100% mana)

  • changed BaseQuestWorldEvent RandomEventChance to 0.0 instead of 0.001 - so always has an instigator

  • fixed plague quests not playing completed sound when pickup last item needed

  • added nemesis icons to a few help topics and quests

  • made ice elemental imbue effect smaller

  • added effects to instant XP items

  • added light source to instant XP items

  • fixed cursed and prima donna preventing using basic stuff - blocks, torches, etc

  • fixed not being able to use a cursed item where requirements go too low (like beginning cursed pickaxe)

  • no longer allow crafted only and prima donna at same time

  • changed PROTOCOL_VERSION to 152

  • changed getBlockTileWidth calls to getLevelBlockWidth in varyBlocksInVerticalLevel (same value but not correct)

  • changed getBlockTileHeight calls to getLevelBlockHeight in varyBlocksInVerticalLevel (same value but not correct)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2880011
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 2880012
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2880013
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link