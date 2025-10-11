This patch adds a new crafted only player option, gets a bunch of old player options working again, fixes giant monsters getting stuck, gives more abilities to Mortus and zombie related bosses, adds instant use potions, and fixes several other minor issues.
0.846 change list:
added crafted only player option
added old player options to create character screen - cursed, ego, unlucky, poverty, fragile, clumsy, lost, and prima donna
fixed giant monsters not being able to destroy blocks to get unstuck
Mortus can now start many zombie enhancement world modifiers
now Lich, Necromancer, Plaguelord, Darklord, and Mutantlord quests can start several zombie enhancement world modifiers
added an instant use health potion that randomly drops but only stays around for 10 seconds (uses on pickup and gives 100% health)
added an instant use mana potion that randomly drops but only stays around for 10 seconds (uses on pickup and gives 100% mana)
changed BaseQuestWorldEvent RandomEventChance to 0.0 instead of 0.001 - so always has an instigator
fixed plague quests not playing completed sound when pickup last item needed
added nemesis icons to a few help topics and quests
made ice elemental imbue effect smaller
added effects to instant XP items
added light source to instant XP items
fixed cursed and prima donna preventing using basic stuff - blocks, torches, etc
fixed not being able to use a cursed item where requirements go too low (like beginning cursed pickaxe)
no longer allow crafted only and prima donna at same time
changed PROTOCOL_VERSION to 152
changed getBlockTileWidth calls to getLevelBlockWidth in varyBlocksInVerticalLevel (same value but not correct)
changed getBlockTileHeight calls to getLevelBlockHeight in varyBlocksInVerticalLevel (same value but not correct)
