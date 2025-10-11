This patch adds a new crafted only player option, gets a bunch of old player options working again, fixes giant monsters getting stuck, gives more abilities to Mortus and zombie related bosses, adds instant use potions, and fixes several other minor issues.

0.846 change list:

added crafted only player option

added old player options to create character screen - cursed, ego, unlucky, poverty, fragile, clumsy, lost, and prima donna

fixed giant monsters not being able to destroy blocks to get unstuck

Mortus can now start many zombie enhancement world modifiers

now Lich, Necromancer, Plaguelord, Darklord, and Mutantlord quests can start several zombie enhancement world modifiers

added an instant use health potion that randomly drops but only stays around for 10 seconds (uses on pickup and gives 100% health)

added an instant use mana potion that randomly drops but only stays around for 10 seconds (uses on pickup and gives 100% mana)

changed BaseQuestWorldEvent RandomEventChance to 0.0 instead of 0.001 - so always has an instigator

fixed plague quests not playing completed sound when pickup last item needed

added nemesis icons to a few help topics and quests

made ice elemental imbue effect smaller

added effects to instant XP items

added light source to instant XP items

fixed cursed and prima donna preventing using basic stuff - blocks, torches, etc

fixed not being able to use a cursed item where requirements go too low (like beginning cursed pickaxe)

no longer allow crafted only and prima donna at same time

changed PROTOCOL_VERSION to 152

changed getBlockTileWidth calls to getLevelBlockWidth in varyBlocksInVerticalLevel (same value but not correct)