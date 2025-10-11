Demo Patch v0.4.3.0

Some various additions, balance changes to map sizes, sanity, and some bugfixes and improvements.

Added:

Better flashlight flickering instead of just being turned off by Smiler and other flashlight blackout areas.

Sanity changes: Softer sanity drain per players multiplier (0.3 -> 0.2) Higher sanity drain floor for Hard Difficulty (50 -> 55) Increased Almond Water sanity recovery (5+15%missingSanity -> 8+20%missingSanity)

Decreased a bit Level 0 base size (25-> 24)

Added more props variations to Level 0 sublevels.

All keys in inventory are now added at once when interacting with a Door

Added global sound effects for Doors and Gates being opened

Added new hint triggers related to Sanity and Whistling

Added Settings Popup to Multiplayer Lobby

Added keymap in Settings popup

Localized Voice Manager

Fixes and tweaks:

Better handling of slow internet connections for multiplayer services

Fixed exceptions when interacting with Level 0.7 exit lobby

Voice chat spatialization adjustments

Fixed some mixed up locales from different languages

Toned down ambience tracks volumes

Inventory and Journal is now openable in Lockers, fixed Esc menu having input in Lockers.



If you got feedback or want to share a bug report, you can do so and get more info on how to help with log files in the following thread:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2419010/discussions/0/597413522044021445/



There are some issues with Multiplayer on China, I added a text on the multiplayer lobby regarding this that links to this discussion thread: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2419010/discussions/0/597413522044018193/