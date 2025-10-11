 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20345768 Edited 11 October 2025 – 23:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Demo Patch v0.4.3.0

Some various additions, balance changes to map sizes, sanity, and some bugfixes and improvements.

Added:

  • Better flashlight flickering instead of just being turned off by Smiler and other flashlight blackout areas.

  • Sanity changes:

    • Softer sanity drain per players multiplier (0.3 -> 0.2)

    • Higher sanity drain floor for Hard Difficulty (50 -> 55)

    • Increased Almond Water sanity recovery (5+15%missingSanity -> 8+20%missingSanity)

  • Decreased a bit Level 0 base size (25-> 24)

  • Added more props variations to Level 0 sublevels.

  • All keys in inventory are now added at once when interacting with a Door

  • Added global sound effects for Doors and Gates being opened

  • Added new hint triggers related to Sanity and Whistling

  • Added Settings Popup to Multiplayer Lobby

  • Added keymap in Settings popup

  • Localized Voice Manager

Fixes and tweaks:

  • Better handling of slow internet connections for multiplayer services

  • Fixed exceptions when interacting with Level 0.7 exit lobby

  • Voice chat spatialization adjustments

  • Fixed some mixed up locales from different languages

  • Toned down ambience tracks volumes

  • Inventory and Journal is now openable in Lockers, fixed Esc menu having input in Lockers.


If you got feedback or want to share a bug report, you can do so and get more info on how to help with log files in the following thread:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2419010/discussions/0/597413522044021445/

There are some issues with Multiplayer on China, I added a text on the multiplayer lobby regarding this that links to this discussion thread: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2419010/discussions/0/597413522044018193/

