11 October 2025 Build 20345721 Edited 11 October 2025 – 19:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

ːufocampː UFO 50

  • More performance optimizations across the board, but in particular: Golfaria, Lords of Diskonia, Porgy

  • Lowered the amount of times that the collection/games write to disk.

Block Koala

  • Fixed bug in Level Editor that prevented you from inputting a "P" (Player).

  • Fixed bug in Level Editor that prevented you from placing black 2 and 3 blocks along the bottom/right edges.

Combatants

  • Fixed a bug where the battle sound could get stuck looping indefinitely.

Golfaria

  • Fixed a bug where the ball would brake excessively against the edges of pits.

Hyper Contender

  • Fixed a freeze that could happen if Yogo used his claw arm to latch onto a moving platform near the edge of the screen.

Lords of Diskonia

  • Fixed a bug where going from Match Mode into Streak Mode meant that your units would end up randomized.

Mini & Max

  • Fixed: You could get softlocked if you quit immediately after killing Gearface.

Mortol II

  • Fixed: Knight's slashes were not being destroyed.

Planet Zoldath

  • Fixed a bug that caused warps to only work in one direction.

  • Fixed a bug that caused metamorphed trees to turn invisible.

Rail Heist

  • In Rescue Mission, if you break any of the walls around Brand, you now gain control of him and he can escape.

