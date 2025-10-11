ːufocampː UFO 50
More performance optimizations across the board, but in particular: Golfaria, Lords of Diskonia, Porgy
Lowered the amount of times that the collection/games write to disk.
Block Koala
Fixed bug in Level Editor that prevented you from inputting a "P" (Player).
Fixed bug in Level Editor that prevented you from placing black 2 and 3 blocks along the bottom/right edges.
Combatants
Fixed a bug where the battle sound could get stuck looping indefinitely.
Golfaria
Fixed a bug where the ball would brake excessively against the edges of pits.
Hyper Contender
Fixed a freeze that could happen if Yogo used his claw arm to latch onto a moving platform near the edge of the screen.
Lords of Diskonia
Fixed a bug where going from Match Mode into Streak Mode meant that your units would end up randomized.
Mini & Max
Fixed: You could get softlocked if you quit immediately after killing Gearface.
Mortol II
Fixed: Knight's slashes were not being destroyed.
Planet Zoldath
Fixed a bug that caused warps to only work in one direction.
Fixed a bug that caused metamorphed trees to turn invisible.
Rail Heist
In Rescue Mission, if you break any of the walls around Brand, you now gain control of him and he can escape.
