It's The Gardeing update !

So whats in the Amazing delivery box? A lawn mower decorative trophy?

Time to get yourself over to the farm and help trim them overgrown flowers!

[Insert Gardener trailer here]

Thats what lawn mowers are for, right? Keeping the grounds free from those pesky flowers? *

(* tbh, Hal and I don't really know much about gardening )

Calm down ! you only get rewards when you do you job properly with a lawnmower!

Machinery warning?

So those thinking about getting up to mischief in the new lawnmowers... A WARNING.

We have found that the new machinery can be very dangerous

So be careful! Always drive responsibly when attending your horticultural duties.

And I thought there would be nothing to mow at the beach...

So, what else has Fayju been up to?

Its no secret that we have been fixing up Amazing Frog? as we approach "Law and Order" We want to leave Early Access and continue updating. The version we leave Early Access with will also be the console version, so we have been resolving a lots of little issues. Thanks to every one who continue to submit bugs and issues on discord or here. (i do read them!)

So about those upgrades and fixes...

Costumes and Accessories

Some accessories were not in your wardrobe. It can be difficult for us to notice which accessories are missing since we have everything from legacy. So if you dont see the tutu or space helmet in the wardrobe, just go jump in the brown toilet again. If you see an alert that appears when you get in a brown toilet then it has likely unlocked some seperate accessories.

If you see any other costumes that are not making their accessories available in Wardrobe, Or we are missing some any of your favourite legacy costumes ...let us know!

( Also the tutu now has a 'boing' spring to it, very subtle )

Underwater upgrades

Gaz, again with the water? Well we are in Unity they don't make it easy. Trust us on this one though. We have had something in mind for above and below water that we have been working towards. Water rendering has been bugging me for years. We are finally happy with this new system and how it works on split screen. At least I can say we are locking in this water system as the "1.0" water, so it won't take any more of our dev time.

File Selection?

If you are reading this bit - thank you and hello! This is generally the most "dev" section of the post.

So...file selection... kinda boring, but sooooo useful :)

I have been avoiding this for a while now as I know how precious players are about their save files. High risk development means more careful attention and more time (and more dev anxiety). Its a big step and important especially when it comes to resolving all available costumes and testing from our end.

We needed multiple game files and we can buiold on this as we move forwad. We are convinced that this can lead to some exciting gameplay and content opportunities.

So heres how it works. It will take your save file and duplicate it into "FIle 1".

THERE IS NO CODE IN THIS UPDATE THAT CAN DELETE YOUR SAVE FILE

Start File 2 and 3 it will be from scratch - adding a delete function later and more possibilities will evolve here. Hal and I have a lot of plans but feel free to tell us what you would like to see "Extra Modes".

OK , we are gonna throw a whole bunch O' updates at you over the coming weeks. Ee have a lot of things to announce and some cool stuff lined that we need to finish.

If only one of the consoles had some sort of "Game Preview" program which works a little like Early Access... That would mean we could launch Amazing Frog? on that console even in this Month!

( heh heh he... shhhh! )

Enjoy the Lawnmowing Stimulation.