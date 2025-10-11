 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 October 2025 Build 20345617 Edited 11 October 2025 – 01:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update: Squads & Lobby Glow-Up

Highlights

• Squads are in - party up, launch together, stick together.

• Cleaner lobby - faster invites, clearer ready-up, smoother starts.

Friends list shows Online / In Game / In Squad at a glance.

Quality of Life

• Friendly popups when adding friends fails (name taken, already friends, etc.).

• Clearer colors & icons across social UI.

Fixes & Polish

• Fewer lobby hiccups, steadier stats/ping, cleaner panels.

Known

• Rare cross-region invite quirks, reopen menu and retry if it happens.

Thanks for playing, squad up and send it!

Thanks!

Your feedback powered this update. Keep the reports coming and enjoy the smoother squads, sharper lobby, and cleaner social UI!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3399481
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link