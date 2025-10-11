Update: Squads & Lobby Glow-Up

Highlights

• Squads are in - party up, launch together, stick together.

• Cleaner lobby - faster invites, clearer ready-up, smoother starts.

• Friends list shows Online / In Game / In Squad at a glance.

Quality of Life

• Friendly popups when adding friends fails (name taken, already friends, etc.).

• Clearer colors & icons across social UI.

Fixes & Polish

• Fewer lobby hiccups, steadier stats/ping, cleaner panels.

Known

• Rare cross-region invite quirks, reopen menu and retry if it happens.

Thanks for playing, squad up and send it!

Thanks!

Your feedback powered this update. Keep the reports coming and enjoy the smoother squads, sharper lobby, and cleaner social UI!