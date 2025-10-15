 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
15 October 2025 Build 20345599 Edited 15 October 2025 – 23:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The new 2.2 update for Droid Guier is here!
This version adds better compatibility with multiple screen resolutions, delivering a sharper and more responsive experience on any display.

We’ve also made several performance optimizations, feature adjustments, and important bug fixes to make your gameplay smoother and more stable than ever.

🔧 Main Changes:

  • Fixed screen resolution issues for various aspect ratios;

  • Overall performance optimizations;

  • Resource and stability improvements;

  • Minor visual and interface adjustments.

Thanks to all the players for your ongoing feedback — it helps us make Droid Guier even better!

Download the update now and enjoy the new version!

Changed files in this update

Windows Droid_Guier Depot 1335911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link