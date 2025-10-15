The new 2.2 update for Droid Guier is here!
This version adds better compatibility with multiple screen resolutions, delivering a sharper and more responsive experience on any display.
We’ve also made several performance optimizations, feature adjustments, and important bug fixes to make your gameplay smoother and more stable than ever.
🔧 Main Changes:
Fixed screen resolution issues for various aspect ratios;
Overall performance optimizations;
Resource and stability improvements;
Minor visual and interface adjustments.
