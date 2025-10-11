Hi Scavs! Hotfix 0.8.4 is now live. Please see the below list of improvements, bug fixes, and newly added features.

Update 8.4



Hello Scavs,

During the last update, we attempted to address some issues such as memory leaks, and these attempts made things more unstable. In the act of trying to make things better, we pulled the pin on a code grenade!

For this update we’ve tracked down and fixed several issues that were causing instability, along with a few other bugs.

We will remain vigilant and crush anything that might have slipped past. Thanks to all the scavengers for your patience while we got these sorted out.

Hang in there!