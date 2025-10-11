 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20345512 Edited 11 October 2025 – 00:59:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Shopkeepers,

It’s that time of year! Spooky yet friendly magic is filling the land of Ursa! This marks the first of the seasonal updates.

The Mothlight Coven
The historic feline coven has opened its spellbound doors to shopkeepers level 10 and above! Their latest contract introduces a collection of witchy decorations and four interactive displays featuring the legendary members of the Mothlight Coven.

The New Cheeseburrow
Cheese lovers rejoice! The Cheeseburrow has received a stylish upgrade. It still crafts cheese the same way and just with a touch more class.

Recolored Rugs
A highly requested addition! A new contract allows you to recolor several beloved rugs. Freshen up your floors and give your shop a whole new look.

And More...
As always, a round of bug fixes and a few small surprises await. Expect even more spooky fun in the near future!

Thank you all for your continued support. And happy haunting!

