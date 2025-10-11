A new version of That's Nuts! is now available for download on all supported platforms. The update includes a new Cairo theme, as well as a few other minor changes. We've also updated the version of Unity that we use to build the game, to address a vulnerability found in Unity itself.

The new Cairo theme features the Pyramids at Giza in the backdrop, palm trees and new themed clothing and foreground objects:

Hank's stump is also now affected by the active theme and changes to reflect the theme's color palette:

That's all for now!