11 October 2025 Build 20345432 Edited 11 October 2025 – 01:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This patches a security issue in the game engine (Unity) on Windows. More information here: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit KRZ Windows Depot 231203
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit KRZ Mac Depot 231204
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit KRZ Linux Depot 231205
  • Loading history…
